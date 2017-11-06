Besiktas President Claims '£20m Is Not Enough' for Star Striker as Premier League Clubs Circle

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Besitkas striker Cenk Tosun is a player in demand right now with a number of clubs reportedly interested in signing the inform player. 

Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Everton have all been linked to Tosun, but will have to pay top-dollar to land the Turkish international according to the his club's president.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Besitkas president Fikret Orman has increased his valuation of Tosun and expressed his hopes in retaining the services of their star striker. 

"It's difficult mid-season to think about selling Tosun to the Premier League," said Orman. "It would need incredible numbers for us, £20m is not enough, I don't need to sell now. I can wait until the end of the season."

Tosun has been in great form for the Turkish Super Lig champions with 13 goals in all competitions this season. Four of which have come in the Champions League helping Besiktas to the top of their group.

The club president has admitted that with so much money in the Premier League, it is difficult to stop players from being lured over to England. 

However, Orman has explained how Besiktas attract players of their own by emphasising their club culture and the magnificence of their city.

 "The Premier League budgets are incredible, they are giving a huge amount of money to the players," Orman added. "We are trying to show players our club culture."

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

"Istanbul is an amazing city and the club has a huge history. The passion of the fans, this is how we are trying to get stars."

It seems to be a tactic which has worked, with big name stars like Pepe, Alvaro Negredo, and Ricardo Quaresma recently joining the club. Besiktas will hope to retain the services of Tosum beyond the January transfer window.

