Dayot Upamecano's Release Clause Keeps Euro Giants Interested in Leipzig Defender's Progress

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has a £89m release clause in his contract as many European giants target him, according to The Sun.

Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the 19-year-old French right-back after a string of impressive displays for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and in Europe.

The huge release clause doesn't appear to have put the Gunners off, nor Manchester United as the Gunners in particular continue to keep an eye on the player. However, the release clause does appear to have set Barcelona back as manager Ernesto Valverde does not want to pay such a huge fee for the right-back as he bids to fix his ageing team.

He joined Leipzig last summer from Red Bull Salzburg, singing a four year contract and a €10m transfer fee. However, the Gunners hopes of signing him could be hindered if they fail to qualify for the Champions League again.

AC Milan are also reportedly interested, but Upamecano has kept quiet about his future at the Bundesliga club, who currently sit second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich.

Despite that, Barcelona appear to be leading the race for his signature as they bid to truly replace Dani Alves since the Brazilian departed in 2016 and Valverde may reconsider and pay the £89m to trigger his exit from Germany.