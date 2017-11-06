Everton Ace Michael Keane Gets Surprise Call Up for the England Squad After Dele Alli Withdrawal

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Everton defender Michael Keane has received a late call up to England's squad for their friendly fixtures against Germany and Brazil due to the withdrawal of Spurs' midfielder Dele Alli because of a hamstring injury, which forced him to miss Sunday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

As reported by Sky Sports, the former Burnley and Manchester United player will be hoping to add to the four caps he has already for playing for his country, after making his senior debut against Germany in March 2017. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Keane has had an extremely testing start to his career at Goodison Park where the team has struggled to perform with so many new additions made to the squad over the summer and having a poor run of results, which has seen former manager Ronald Koeman already sacked from his position. 

The defender returned from a foot infection to play in the morale boosting 3-2 win over Watford on Sunday that now leaves the Toffeemen 15th in the Premier League, but just two points outside the bottom three. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Keane's addition to the squad will surprise many England supporters, especially with Burnley looking so defensively sound in the Premier League and performing consistently for Sean Dyche's hard-working Clarets side. 


It can be argued that both are a little more deserving of a first international call up due to their solid displays at the heart of the Burnley's central defence. 

Nevertheless, Gareth Southgate has shown during his short time as interim and England's full time manager that he is loyal to his squad and Keane has been assured in his performances whenever asked to represent his country. 

