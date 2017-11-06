Former Reds Defender Believes Emre Can Has the Potential to Develop Into a Great Player

Former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia thinks midfielder Emre Can is able to develop into a top player after solid performances for the Reds in recent weeks.

The German has featured in nine of Liverpool's opening 11 Premier League games and in those games the midfielder has contributed with two assists for the Reds.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to BT Sports, quoted by The Sport Review, the Finn outlined that he wants the Merseyside club to keep Can for the foreseeable future: "I hope he will stay. He will develop still."

Can, 23, signed from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015 and played briefly under Hyypia who was the manager of the German side for a brief time and believes he still has capable of developing into a better player since his days coaching the Reds midfielder.

"I had him as a younger player in Germany. He was showing signs he can develop into a great player one day."

Lars Kaletta/GettyImages

The midfielder has scored three times for Jurgen Klopp's side this season all in Europe and netted one last Wednesday against Maribor.

Liverpool continued their form domestically as they beat West Ham at the weekend 4-1 to put the Reds fifth, three points off the top four, and has ultimately seen Slaven Bilic leave West Ham.

Once the international break is over, Emre Can and Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield.