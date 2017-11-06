Franck Ribery Returns to Training With Bayern Munich After Ligament Tear

Bayern Munich's Official Website has confirmed that Franck Ribery has returned to training after suffering a career threatening injury.

The 34-year-old winger hasn't played since tearing his lateral collateral ligament against Hertha Berlin at the beginning of October in a Bundesliga fixture.

It was thought he may never play again, but the club's website and Twitter page show the Frenchman back on the training pitch, but his future in Munich looks uncertain, especially with players such as Kingsley Coman, James Rodriguez and Arjen Robben all above him in the pecking order and fellow wingers Douglas Costa and Serge Gnabry still to come in when their loan deals end.

Ribery featured 32 times last season, and he could well leave when his contract runs out in the summer. He's had an extremely successful career since moving to Germany a decade ago, winning seven Bundesliga titles, five German cups, a Champions League and a club World Cup.

Thomas Muller also returned to training, having not played since 21 October when he picked up a muscle injury against Hamburg.