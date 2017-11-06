Harry Kane Ready to Play International Friendlies Despite Suffering a 'Sore' Knock Against Palace

Harry Kane has insisted that he is ready to face Brazil and Germany in England's upcoming international friendlies, despite receiving a slight injury at the weekend.

However, the Tottenham striker will be keeping a close eye on a potential injury after suffering a "sore" knock, under a challenge from Timothy Fosu-Mensah, in Spurs' victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"The knock in the first half was still niggling," Kane said, as reported by the Telegraph. "It was a sore one. The manager makes the decisions for the team and he obviously thought that was the best decision.

"The hamstrings are fine but look, we’ve got keep an eye on it. It’s something that happened and we don’t want it to happen again. It’s about maintaining it, it’s a long old season so we go away now and we do a bit of work and hopefully get ready for Friday.

"We play so many games and we’ve had so many high-intensity games - United, Madrid, Liverpool - it takes it out of you. The manager does his best here to keep everyone in the best shape possible and I’m sure Gareth will do the same."





With a North London Derby on the horizon for Spurs, fans will be hoping that their star players can make it through international duty without picking up any injuries.

Although supporters will be hoping Kane is rested whilst with the Three Lions, the 24-year-old said he will play if Gareth Southgate asks him to.

"If I’m fit and called upon I’m happy to play. It’s always an honour to play for my country, I’d never turn that down."