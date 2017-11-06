Injured Barcelona Winger Ousmane Dembele Could Return for El Clasico Clash in December

Barcelona's summer signing Ousmane Dembele could be available for the El Clasico against Real Madrid in December after the Frenchman has been sidelined since September with injury.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Catalan giants in the summer from Borussia Dortmund but picked up a serious hamstring injury in only his second league appearance for the club against Getafe.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Dembele had to undergo surgery following the injury and was ruled out for over three months with him being expected to return to the side in January, however Spanish outlet Marca claim that the Frenchman could be back in time for the trip to the Bernabeu. The clash takes place two days before Christmas Day on December 23.





Barcelona currently sit top of La Liga, four points clear of nearest challengers Valencia. Zidane's side haven't had the start they had hoped with the Los Blancos behind in third, eight points adrift.

The academy that brought you Ousmane Dembele and Tiemoue Bakayoko has produced its latest gem pic.twitter.com/UO01I1cmMZ — Goal (@goal) November 1, 2017

With that in mind, they most likely don't need to risk the 20-year-old until he is fully ready to play again, allowing him to ease back in to the side after such a long period out.

The French winger has certainly made a quick rise to the top after making his first Ligue 1 appearance two years ago on November 6th 2015 for Stade Rennais.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Barcelona will be looking to get revenge after rivals Madrid beat them 5-1 on aggregate in the Spanish Supercup back in August.