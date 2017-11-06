Inter Director Piero Ausilio Explains Why Club Fought So Hard to Stop Ivan Perisic Joining Man Utd

Inter Milan's club director Piero Ausilio has revealed why Manchester United's attempts at signing Croatian winger Ivan Perisic feel through in the summer.

Jose Mourinho was very keen on bringing Perisic to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window however, despite months of speculation surrounding the transfer, a deal never materialised.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Now, Ausilio has gone on record revealing they opted to decline the sale of Perisic as he is valued too highly at Inter to have him leave, hence why they opted to resist the offers from the Red Devils and keep hold of the 28-year-old for the 2017/18 campaign.

Speaking on how much Perisic is valued at Inter, Ausilio said, as reported by Metro: "We know how important he [Perisic] is."

"He is happy to stay at Inter, he is a great pro, he takes care of every small detail and I think one can see it. He is a top player to me."

So far this season Perisic has made 12 Serie A appearances, scoring four and assisting five, making him one of Inter's top players so far this season.

While many thought Manchester United may go on to regret failing to pen a deal for Perisic, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been standout performers for the Red Devil's so far this season, performing admirably in the position the Croatian would have likely filled.