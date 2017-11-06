Italian Legend Andrea Pirlo Officially Announces Retirement in Heartfelt Social Media Post

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

The New York City FC star took to social media to announce the end of his "journey as a football player", Pirlo confirming his retirement, aged 38.

The stylish midfielder is loved across the globe for his elegant playing style, the Italian midfielder's famous passing range being one of the best in footballing history.

Born in Flero, Italy, Pirlo got his break in professional football at Brescia Calcio. Having worked up through their youth ranks, Pirlo went on to make 59 appearances for the Bianco Azzurro, scoring six goals.

In 1998, Pirlo earnt himself a £1.8m move to Inter Milan. The Italian would spend three years with the Nerazzurri, spending time on loan at Reggina and Brescia, before completing a £16m move to Inter's rivals, AC Milan.

Pirlo would go on to be at the heart of one of the greatest teams in footballing history, making over 400 appearances for the Rossoneri and guiding them to a number of major honours.

After more than a decade in Milan, Pirlo upped sticks and moved to Turin, joining Juventus on a free transfer in 2011. The midfielder would go on to make 164 appearances for the Old Lady, cementing his place in Italian football history.


Over the last two years, Pirlo has been one of the marquee names in Major League Soccer. Joining New York City FC, along with Barcelona legend David Villa, the Italian has helped bring the American league to the forefront of world football.

