Jamie Carragher Believes Petr Cech Is in Decline Following Poor Performance Against Man City

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool centre-half Jamie Carragher had some damning remarks for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech following his side's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The 35-year-old shot-stopper would be considered a legend at Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea, but Carragher believes that Cech's ability has declined since his move to the Gunners in 2015.

"I think he is one of the great goalkeepers in the Premier League, but now he's just a good goalkeeper," said Carragher after the match, as quoted by The Sun.

Petr Cech continues his record of never saving a penalty for Arsenal in any competition.



13 faced

13 conceded pic.twitter.com/laRPdEy0JZ — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 5, 2017

Cech failed to save yet another penalty for Arsenal after Nacho Monreal brought down Raheem Sterling in the box. Sergio Aguero stepped up to convert to spot-kick and critics of Cech were quick to comment how Cech seems to consistently dive the wrong way when trying to save penalties.

Aguero's penalty was the 13th Cech has faced in an Arsenal shirt, and all 13 have gone passed him. At the Blues, while not renowned for his penalty stopping ability, Cech could be called upon to make penalty saves in important matches. He famously saved Arjen Robben's penalty in Chelsea's Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Wenger Accuses Raheem Sterling of Diving But Could Face Possible FA Action Himself @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/nlGAY3VxP2 — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 6, 2017

Carragher added that he also believed Cech was at fault for Manchester City's first goal, which Kevin de Bruyne fired into the bottom corner. But upon analysis of the goal, Carragher believed that "Petr Cech should save that."

Defeat on Sunday meant Arsenal have fallen to sixth in the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool and Burnley. With 16 goals conceded from their opening eleven games, the Gunners need to sort out their leaky defence if they want to continue to challenge for a top-four place.