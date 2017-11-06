Man City Planning January Swoop for Espanyol Left-Back as Replacement for Injured Benjamin Mendy

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to go for Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin in January as a replacement for the crocked Benjamin Mendy, according to The Sun.

Mendy became the world's most expensive defender in the summer, joining City for £52m before a knee injury against Crystal Palace sidelined him for the season. Fabian Delph has impressed as a make shift full-back, but Guardiola is looking to fill the position with a player more suited to the role.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

20-year-old Espanyol left-back Martin has reportedly been a player of interest, and City have been keeping an eye on him after some impressive for displays for his club and the Spanish U21 side. 

In the meantime, temporary left-back Delph has become a key figure in City's remarkable start to the season and has even popped up with a goal back in September against Crystal Palace. The club allowed their previous left-backs, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov, to leave in the summer.

Martin has also reportedly been considered by Manchester United, and the two Manchester giants could end up competing against each other for the player's signature. 

Jose Mourinho has pretty much frozen Luke Shaw out whilst Ashley Young has deputised in the position of late, meaning both clubs are looking to find a permanent replacement for that role.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters