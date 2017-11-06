Man City Planning January Swoop for Espanyol Left-Back as Replacement for Injured Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to go for Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin in January as a replacement for the crocked Benjamin Mendy, according to The Sun.

Mendy became the world's most expensive defender in the summer, joining City for £52m before a knee injury against Crystal Palace sidelined him for the season. Fabian Delph has impressed as a make shift full-back, but Guardiola is looking to fill the position with a player more suited to the role.

Manchester City again had Espanyol left-back Aarón Martín (20) watched on Monday and are ready to make a move for him in January. [ESPN FC] pic.twitter.com/JUAZV1HRQk — City Watch (@City_Watch) November 4, 2017

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

20-year-old Espanyol left-back Martin has reportedly been a player of interest, and City have been keeping an eye on him after some impressive for displays for his club and the Spanish U21 side.

In the meantime, temporary left-back Delph has become a key figure in City's remarkable start to the season and has even popped up with a goal back in September against Crystal Palace. The club allowed their previous left-backs, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov, to leave in the summer.

Martin has also reportedly been considered by Manchester United, and the two Manchester giants could end up competing against each other for the player's signature.

Jose Mourinho has pretty much frozen Luke Shaw out whilst Ashley Young has deputised in the position of late, meaning both clubs are looking to find a permanent replacement for that role.