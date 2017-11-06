Manchester United Star Henrikh Mkhitaryan Slammed on Twitter for Unacceptable Display Versus Chelsea

Manchester United were thoroughly outclassed in the midfield against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. One player in particular was blasted for his performance and that was Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan, (H/T Sport Bible).

Fans were outraged at the midfielder's below par performance at Stamford Bridge, as the former Borussia Dortmund star failed to make any impact in the game whatsoever. Jose Mourinho was unimpressed by his display, so much so that he substituted the midfielder in the 61st minute.

The United dangerman began the season in sparkling form, with goals against Everton and CSKA Moscow, along with providing several assists in the league.





However, in the last month or so his form as dipped dramatically, and the United faithful expect more from a man who promised so much at the beginning of the season. The fans took to Twitter to show their anger at Mkhitaryan's performance.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's record in last 4 PL games:



- 2 chances created

- 0 assists

- 1 shot attempted

- 1 tackle won



Poor. pic.twitter.com/IijNceKIIo — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) November 5, 2017

I just don’t get how Henrikh Mkhitaryan avoids any criticism from José Mourinho. It’s time for him to be dropped. Nowhere near good enough. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 5, 2017

Mourinho needs to get Mkhitaryan off. He's a passenger at the moment. Not an attacking threat and too lightweight as third midfielder. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 5, 2017

Mkhitaryan a real concern (again).Even if you are having a poor game the minimum requirement is to fulfil your defensive duties & keep ball. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) November 5, 2017

I'm very sad about how terrible Mkhitaryan has been for months. — Paul (@UtdRantcast) November 5, 2017

The Armenian will hope to soon find his form again, after Manchester City opened up a considerable gap between themselves and United with a 3-1 win against Arsenal on Sunday.

Another player under scrutiny at the moment is striker Romelu Lukaku, whose goals have dried up in the past few weeks. Both will be hoping to get back on the winning trail and show why they are title contenders.

Tough fixtures in the Premier League await the Red Devils after the international break with a crunch top of the table clash against Man City in December. United will hope that the gap between themselves and City will not be as distant by the time the derby rolls around.