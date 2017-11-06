N'Golo Kante Claims He Was Playing With 'Fear' After Returning From Injury Layoff

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has insisted that he needs more confidence to get back to his best form after returning from a hamstring injury, according to the Evening Standard.

However, the former Leicester City star has claimed that Sunday's narrow victory over Manchester United will go a long way in ensuring the 26-year-old stops playing with fear.

"I need more confidence because when you play after this injury, you have some fear," the French international said. "But with one-week training and this game, I am getting more confident.

"I’m happy to be back. It was a long time for me to be with the staff medical team to treat my injury.

"I thank everyone for their support. The staff, the fans the medical staff," he added. "I’m happy to be back and to come back in a winning way.

"It’s more stressful when you cannot play. It is a bit strange to be outside.

"It’s another point of view. We are just a spectator, we cannot help."





Kanté has featured in eight Premier League matches for Chelsea this season. However, his recent hamstring problem has seen him out of the Blues' first-team for six games across all competitions.

Álvaro Morata was the key man for Chelsea on Kanté's return, the former Real Madrid striker getting the only goal of the game against Manchester United.

The Blues will now look to extend their three-game winning run in the Premier League after the international break, with an away trip to West Brom next in line for Antonio Conte's team.