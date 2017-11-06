Pep Guardiola Insists Man City Deserved Arsenal Win & Plays Down Barca & Bayern Comparisons

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Pep Guardiola insisted his side were worth the three points against Arsenal on Sunday after his opposite number Arsene Wenger blasted the performance of the officials.

The Spaniard oversaw a relatively easy victory in the end thanks to a couple of goals which can perhaps be argued as fortuitous - City were awarded a penalty after Michael Oliver adjudged Nacho Monreal to have fouled Raheem Sterling, and David Silva appeared offside for the hosts' third goal.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Guardiola refused to be drawn on Wenger's comments, instead talking up his own side's worthiness of the win. He told Sky Sports as quoted by Yahoo Sport: "We won in the best way and deserve the victory.


"They tell me it's offside, I don't like to win in that way, sometimes it's like this but sometime Arsenal win at Burnley 1-0 with the hand in the 96th minute, sometimes it's like this. The important thing is the performance, the way we try to play and we did that really well."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Guardiola then dismissed comparison between his current side and his former employers. He added: 


"I'm so happy. [But] in the recent past Barcelona and Bayern won titles and we didn't win once. Until we lift something we cannot talk about that. The way we played [was excellent], we cannot deny that in the two months we played well."

City have now taken an incredible 31 points from the last 33, and are on a run of 23 matches unbeaten dating back to last season.

