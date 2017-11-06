PHOTO: Mario Balotelli Explodes After Receiving Yet Another Controversial Red Card

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Notorious troublemaker Mario Balotelli went from hero to zero in Nice's French League clash against Dijon.

The Italian international converted a penalty emphatically five minutes from half-time, securing his sixth league goal of the current season. But in true Balotelli fashion that wasn't to be the striker's only impression on the game though.

Image by Jamie Watts

The physical forward was dismissed a minute from the full time whistle, having impeded Dijon defender Cedric Yambere from behind - his third red of the calendar year - somewhat controversially it has to be said.

Referee, Olivier Thual, who had previously sent Balotelli off in October last year, pulled the red card without hesitation, leaving Nice's talisman incensed.

The ex-Premier League star stormed off the pitch in a rage, reprimanding the referee, his officials and the French league in general. A number of expletives were captured on camera, as he exited, the 27-year-old then proceeded to elbow the dug-out as he made his way to the tunnel.

Why always me?

Image by Jamie Watts

Thankfully for the home contingency, the incident occurred too late in the match to have any real impact and Nice secured the 1-0 victory, ending their run of six consecutive losses in all competitions.

The Italian is now becoming infamous for accumulating red cards. Prior to arriving at Nice in 2016, Balotelli had received a red card in his short spell at AC Milan and three reds at Manchester City. 

Nice seem to be bringing out the best and worst in Balotelli though, having now received more straight dismissals (four) than any other forward in the top five European leagues in a single year.

There will almost certainly be further action taken against the striker, who lost total control of his emotions on the day.

This wasn't the first in the collection of moments to forget for Mario Balotelli, who has been castigated at previous clubs for ridiculous antics. Most notably letting off fireworks inside his own bathroom in the early hours of the morning, during his time with Manchester City.

