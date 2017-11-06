Slaven Bilic Knew His Fate After Liverpool Defeat & Shook West Ham Players' Hands Goodbye

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Manager Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Ham following a disappointing start to the season, which had seen them win one in their last seven in the Premier League.

The final straw came after a 1-4 defeat to Liverpool at home, with the manager already on very thin ice with many expecting his departure after the 0-3 home defeat to Brighton.

The Times are reporting that Croatian understood he was on the way out before the Liverpool match and knew that defeat would spell his departure. 

After the defeat to Liverpool, Bilic reportedly walked into the West Ham dressing room and shook all of his players' hands. A gesture that seemed to suggest that he knew he would no longer be managing the club. 

Bilic leaves West Ham after managing just two wins from their eleven Premier League matches, with the club in the relegation zone. 

The Hammers conceded 23 goals in that time - more than any other Premier League club. The only season highlight was perhaps the surprise 3-2 victory over London rivals Tottenham in the forth round of the EFL Cup. 

Reports suggest that former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes will take charge of West Ham until the end of the season. Moyes, who was relegated with Sunderland last season, will attempt to steer the Hammers away from disaster.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters