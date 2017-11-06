Slaven Bilic Knew His Fate After Liverpool Defeat & Shook West Ham Players' Hands Goodbye

Manager Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Ham following a disappointing start to the season, which had seen them win one in their last seven in the Premier League.

The final straw came after a 1-4 defeat to Liverpool at home, with the manager already on very thin ice with many expecting his departure after the 0-3 home defeat to Brighton.

The Times are reporting that Croatian understood he was on the way out before the Liverpool match and knew that defeat would spell his departure.

1.33 - Slaven Bilic had the best points-per-game ratio of any permanent West Ham manager in the @premierleague. Undeserved? pic.twitter.com/XmSDKFcPJ3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2017

After the defeat to Liverpool, Bilic reportedly walked into the West Ham dressing room and shook all of his players' hands. A gesture that seemed to suggest that he knew he would no longer be managing the club.

Bilic leaves West Ham after managing just two wins from their eleven Premier League matches, with the club in the relegation zone.

The Hammers conceded 23 goals in that time - more than any other Premier League club. The only season highlight was perhaps the surprise 3-2 victory over London rivals Tottenham in the forth round of the EFL Cup.

Andy Carroll Disappointed With Hammers Fans for Not 'Staying Until the End' Against Liverpool @ben_crtr https://t.co/kTbHDLdC3q — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 6, 2017

Reports suggest that former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes will take charge of West Ham until the end of the season. Moyes, who was relegated with Sunderland last season, will attempt to steer the Hammers away from disaster.