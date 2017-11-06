Spanish Report Says Neymar's Father Held Talks With Real Madrid President Over Future Transfer

Neymar's father has held discussions with Real Madrid over a potential future transfer for his son, despite joining Paris Saint-Germain in a £200m move over the summer, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

The former Barcelona forward was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid before making Catalonia his home, leaving Brazilian side Santos for Europe in 2013.

Despite missing out on the forward, Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez, is tempted to bring Neymar to the Santiago Bernabéu when Los Blancos begin their search for someone to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona this summer was understood to be, in part, about escaping Lionel Messi's shadow. Since moving to Ligue 1, the Brazilian's quality has been clear to see and often at times it appears the 25-year-old is too good to be playing at that level.

With Neymar eyeing success with his club and country, as well as on a personal level, a move back to Spain could be what's needed for Neymar to go down in history as one of the greatest players of all time.

Although many would argue that Ronaldo and Messi are still a cut above anyone else, at 32 and 30 respectively, it won't be long before a new contender for the Ballon d'Or emerges.

However, the chances of Neymar securing the personal honour could be hindered by his decision to move to France, with Ligue 1 believed to be less of a challenge that the other four top European leagues.

If that is the case, the Brazilian international could be swayed in moving back to Spain and join the reigning European champions.