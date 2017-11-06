Surprising Stat Could Reveal West Ham's Decision to Sack Slaven Bilic Was Harsh

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Following West Ham's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the weekend, Slaven Bilic was relieved of his duties as the manager at the London Stadium.

Although an underwhelming start to the season sees the Hammers sit in the relegation zone, Bilic could actually go down as one of West Ham's greatest ever Premier League managers.

Following his departure, Twitter account Opta Joe revealed that the Croatian manager actually has a better points-per-game ratio than any other West Ham boss in the Premier League era.

Modern football is a cut-throat industry to be in for managers, with even the slightest dip in form throwing up questions about your ability to lead a club.

Without the job security that the likes of Arsene Wenger have, a manager is always under pressure to get his side to exceed expectations.

After guiding West Ham to an outstanding seventh place finish in the Premier League during his maiden season in charge of the club, Bilic was always going to be up against it in keeping the Hammers at that level.

The temperamental Dimitri Payet fell out of form and forced his way out of the club the following season, leaving West Ham with a huge creative gap in their side - something which the club still haven't recovered from.

David Moyes is favourite to take charge of West Ham until the end of the season and should the Hammers retain their Premier League status, the former Everton manager could be offered a permanent return to top flight football.

