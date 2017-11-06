VIDEO: Humble Slaven Bilic Insists There Are 'No Hard Feelings' With West Ham After Sacking

Slaven Bilic has insisted that there are 'no hard feelings' with West Ham following the club's decision to sack the Croatian manager on Monday.

Formerly a player with the Hammers, Bilic's departure has come following a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday.

Despite losing his job, Bilić is insisting that he still has feelings for the club and that the fans, who were largely supportive of the Croatian, were brilliant throughout his time in charge at West Ham.

"I’m sad, disappointed, but not in the club," the 49-year-old said. “No hard feelings. Especially when the time goes by I’m very proud of my work here.

“We knew the difficulties we had last season, finished middle of the table," he added. "This season we didn’t make the step from the start and in many clubs in the Premier League, or across Europe, the manager is the one who is paying the price for it.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"That doesn’t mean I don’t understand the move the club made, it’s a logical move.

"[The fans] were brilliant to me from the start until the end. It was more than just a job to me, it was personal. The first game, a team from Andorra, it was a full house, You have to respect that."

Former Everton manager David Moyes is now favourite to take over at West Ham until the end of the season. Should the 54-year-old find a way of retaining the Hammers Premier League status, he could find his stay in East London extended beyond this campaign.