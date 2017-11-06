VIDEO: Marseille's Patrice Evra Shows his Lack of Regret With His Reaction on Instagram

It has been a testing few days for Patrice Evra, after being suspended by Marseille after aiming a kick at one of the club's supporters before last Thursday's Europa League tie with Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Marsilya - Vitoria Guimaraes maçı öncesi Patrice Evra kendi taraftarına tekme atarak mücadele başlamadan kırmızı kart gördü. pic.twitter.com/gURVhowOBS — GoalBien (@goalbiencom) November 3, 2017

As reported by Give Me Sport, in response to Evra's deplorable behaviour, President of Olympique Marseilles, Jacques-Henri Eyraud met with the French international to inform him of his immediate suspension and summoned him to an interview prior to disciplinary action while the club carry out their own investigations.

The French club issued a statement: "In addition, the first results of the internal investigation conducted by the club reveal an unacceptable behaviour on the part of a handful of provocateurs who uttered particularly serious hateful attacks against the player as the latter and his teammates warmed up for an important match.

"As a professional and experienced player, Patrice Evra should not have responded in such an inappropriate way. The club is continuing its investigation."

However, the full back's lack of remorse puts his future under threat as he took to Instagram, which is sure to inflame the situation amongst many club representatives and their own supporters.

Patrice Evra on Instagram: Great result tonight well done guys I’m really proud of you 💪thanks to all... https://t.co/03vLp9AH8S — TrollFootball.me (@meTrollFootball) November 5, 2017

Evra congratulated his teammates after a resounding 5-0 league victory over Caen, over the weekend, and then took to social media to thank the 'real' Marseille fans for their support since the unsavoury incident. The toy panda, seems a symbolic reference to Kung Fu Panda and his own martial art skills.

However, the message seems more of a reaction to banners that were being held up prior to kick off and during the league Lique 1 fixture to show supporters' disapproval of the player's behaviour towards them - 'For the love of the Marseille jersey, the respect of fans and professionalism, is it too much to ask?'





There seems no immediate end to the current situation, on Friday UEFA announced the 36

-year-old would miss 'at least one match' with the organisation's disciplinary body to discuss the details of this case further when they are due to next meet on 10th November.





The outcome could prove a long wait for Evra, but with many of Marseille's supporters seemingly reluctant to embrace his immediate return to first team action and the Frenchman's own lack of guilt this could be beneficial. In both cases, absence and time could make the heart grow fonder.