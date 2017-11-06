West Brom Ready to Cash in on Star Defender Jonny Evans With Man City & Everton Linked

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans is once again linked with a move away from the Baggies, with both struggling Everton and league leaders Manchester City both linked with a January move.

The Northern Ireland centre-half was the subject of interest by a number of Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window and again looks to be in demand in the winter window.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was reported to have made up to three bids for Evans last summer. He was eventually put off the move by West Brom's £35m asking price. However, it is reported that Man City will try again to sign Evans in January. 

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN CITY

Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign Evans as the Toffees look to reinforce their leaky defence this season. After fighting to hold on to Evans, West Brom boss Tony Pulis may relent and cash in on the Baggies captain who has has a difficult season so far. 

Injuries hampered Evans at the start of the season where he missed West Brom's opening three league games. Since then he has appeared in every game for the Baggies but has managed just one clean sheet from eight matches. 

Jonny Evans may find life in Manchester City hard if he chose to join Guardiola's team. As a former Manchester United player he would certainly get some stick from fans. And with the centre-back pairing of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi working so well for City, Evans' minutes may be limited in Manchester.

Everton will be desperate for some defensive security and Evans may be the answer for them. The Toffees have already conceded 22 goals from 11 matches - the joint second highest in the league so far. 

