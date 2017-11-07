Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Implores Board to Sign Ready-Made Starters in January

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has asked his superiors to go out and sign players who can break into his starting XI in January.

The Blaugrana have made the brightest of starts to the new season under his management, winning 10 out of their opening 11 La Liga matches and drawing the other.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

They are top of the pile at the moment, and are a huge eight points ahead of Real Madrid in third, with surprise package Valencia sandwiched in between in second.

Things are rosy for Valverde at present, but the Spaniard knows realistically that he is light on players, and reinforcements will be needed as the season begins to take its toll.

Sport claim that he has asked the club's hierarchy to go out and sign players that can come straight into his starting line up if needs be.

Last season Luis Enrique planned to keep things harmonious in the dressing room by signing players who weren't necessarily possessive of the quality required to break through as a starter, but rather could be used to beef up the overall squad for the domestic and European campaigns.

Andre Gomes, Jasper Cillessen, Lucas Digne and Paco Alcacer have all to some degree failed to impress with many already linked with an exit - Samuel Umtiti is the only exception.

Valverde supposedly wants competition for Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic in midfield, and is expected to turn to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho once again when the winter window opens.

