Christian Pulisic Looking Out for English Starlet & 'Funny Kid' Jadon Sancho at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic says he hopes team-mate Jadon Sancho 'continues to do well', as the England U-17 World Cup-winner builds on his progress in Germany.

Speaking to Bundesliga.com, the USA international is keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old as the London-born starlet treads what Pulisic calls 'the same path' he did when he was younger.

Pulisic said: “I’m happy for him [Jadon]. I always congratulate him when he gets his first games 'cos I went [along] the same path."

Former Manchester City youth player Sancho made the switch to Signal Iduna Park on transfer deadline day, for a fee believed to be in the region of £8m.





The forward has played twice for Der BVB, and on October 21 last month made his debut as a substitute against Eintracht Frankfurt, becoming the first English player to appear in the Bundesliga.

Joining Watford at the age of seven, Sancho switched to Manchester in 2015. In May of this year he helped England's U-17s reach the final of the UEFA European Championships Final and was named Player of the Tournament.

Prior to the Three Lions' successful run at the following FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, Sancho was initially withdrawn from Steve Cooper's side at the behest of his new club Dortmund, before a compromise was made to play him during the group stages only, netting versus Chile and Mexico. He has scored 16 goals in 19 games for England's youth side.

Sancho like Pulisic has been touted as a star of the future for both club and country, and whilst under the guidance of new boss Peter Bosz, Pulisic is eager for his younger team-mate to continue his growth in the game, adding he is glad to have a fellow English-speaker at the club.

"I hope he continues to do well cos he can help us", said the American. "He’s good, man, he’s a funny kid. I enjoy having another English speaker around.”