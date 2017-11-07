Claude Puel Makes Leicester City Favourites to Sign Hatem Ben Arfa Ahead of Fenerbache

Leicester City face competition with Turkish side Fenerbache to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.

Turkish newspaper Fanatik, reported by Sport Witness, claim that the Turkish side are back in for the midfielder after their summer move for the Frenchman broke down due to financial issues.

Reports that PSG would be willing to allow Hatem Ben Arfa to leave on a free in January. #nufc pic.twitter.com/q85MGoN5qc — The Spectator's View (@thespectoview) October 19, 2017

However, the report continues on that although Fenerbache president Aziz Yildirim is looking to bring the player to Turkey in January, the Foxes are favourites to sign the 30-year-old as a result of Leicester City boss Claude Puel, who used to manage Ben Arfa during their time at OGC Nice together.





This comes after it was reported back by French media outlet RMC Sport that Leicester was a likely destination for Ben Arfa who could return to the Premier League following his four years at Newcastle United.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In Ben Arfa's time at OGC Nice, he netted 18 times for the club in all competitions. But since his move to the six times Ligue 1 champions, he has failed to continue his form and hasn't scored domestically since he joined the Parisians.





Leicester have just appointed Puel, following the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare, and the former OGC Nice boss will be looking to put his stamp on his new side and with the duo linking up well when they were last together, could it be a reunion that will see Ben Arfa flourish once again after his torrid time at PSG?

Leicester next face Manchester City at home after the international break following a 2-2 draw away to Stoke City last Saturday.