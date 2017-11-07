Danny Rose Reveals How Infamous Interview Over Spurs Targets Is Now Water Under the Bridge

Danny Rose has claimed that his explosive interview over Tottenham transfer targets back in August has been "forgotten" about by the club.

The left-back drew fierce criticism from Spurs' fanbase when, in an interview with Sun, stated that the north Londoners needed to sign players that fans didn't have to Google to find out who they were.

In quotes carried by Goal, Rose - who recently returned from a lengthy period of the sidelines with a knee injury - admitted that those comments were water under the bridge where he and manager Mauricio Pochettino were concerned.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He remarked: "For my part, it is forgotten. I think it is forgotten on the club's part as well.

"There is no point dwelling in the past if we want to take the club forward and go that one stage further and win the league and go as far as possible in the Champions League.

"Me and the gaffer are fine, we speak most days. The last three years, the lads will tell you I am the one in his office the most, speaking to him and going through videos and sharing text messages, even going round his house.

Danny Rose has played 91 minutes of football for Spurs this season. https://t.co/crtOoMdnVQ — George Elek (@GeorgeElek) November 2, 2017

"Me and the manager are fine. He has been great at integrating me back into the team and getting me some minutes."

The 27-year-old made his first appearance in nine months when he was handed a 10-minute run out in the 1-1 draw at Real Madrid on 17th October, and has made two further starts since as he builds up his match fitness.

I wonder if Danny Rose googled 'Paulo Gazzaniga' after today's game — Totallytottenham (@tottenham_total) November 5, 2017

Rose went on to describe how Pochettino has eased him back into the fold after a long time out injured, and confirmed there was nothing to worry about with regards to their relationship since that infamous interview three months ago.

He added: "I thought him putting me on against Real Madrid, even though it was only for 10 minutes, was a class act on his part, making me feel part of it again, even though he didn't need to bring me on.

"As far as I'm concerned me and the gaffer are great and as long as we've both got the same goals, which is to win a trophy for Tottenham, then there's nothing to worry about."