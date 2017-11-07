Danny Rose Reveals How Therapist Helped Him Recover From 'Serious' Knee Injury

Danny Rose has revealed how talking to psychologists helped him recover from his longest spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Tottenham full-back spent nine months on the treatment table as he battled back from the lengthy lay off, and made his return to the first-team in the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid back in October.

Speaking via BBC Sport, Rose revealed how chatting to sports psychologists gave him the added mental strength to overcome his worries about the issue and return a strong player for it.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: "I thought I'd be out for a couple of weeks, but weeks turned to months and I really didn't see myself playing again any time soon.

"It's good to talk to people and share your problems. I wish I'd done that at the start of my injury. I feel as if I'm stronger. It's my first serious injury in 10 years as a professional. Touch wood it never happens again. But if it did, I'd know what to expect. It'll help me to know I'm not alone.

"There are people out there willing to help, not just in football. They can give you thoughts to help you improve, not just physically but mentally as well."

Danny Rose on returning to action, playing for @England & fighting for his place 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/F2DFUObwVY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 6, 2017

Rose also went on to praise the effect that training at England's national football centre at St.George's Park had on his rehabilitation from the injury.

The 27-year-old opted to take time away from north London to give himself a fresh impetus as he recovered from the knee problem, and stated that it was a welcome change of scenery for him.

He added: "I came here to give me a break from my club because it was a bit stressful for me there seeing the same faces every day, the same four walls, the same gym.

"But I came here and worked and then went back. Once I was back training, I fell in love with football again."