England Starlet Tammy Abraham Sets Sights on Chelsea First Team Spot After Solid Start to the Season

20-year-old Swansea striker Tammy Abraham hopes his seemingly rapid progress this season will earn him a future spot in the starting eleven of his parent club, Chelsea.

After recently earning a call up from England manager Gareth Southgate, Abraham hopes this, along with his performances for Swansea this season, will put his career on course for a potential role as Chelsea's number one striker.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

As reported by MARCA, he said, "My main focus is Swansea but pushing on, my main target is to be in that Chelsea squad.







"It's not going to be easy, you look at the players that are there, but you have to keep pushing and keep working as hard as you can."

With 34 players currently out on loan from Chelsea, their policy on young talent continues to be notoriously brutal, with virtually no players seemingly able to break into the side.

However, with Tammy Abraham showing such maturity in front of goal at the modest age of 20 years old, there may be some sort of future for the young England striker after all.

Words can’t describe the feeling but truly blessed and honoured to be called up to @England seniors 🙏🏾🦁⚽️thanks for all the messages ❤️ — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) November 2, 2017

He goes on to address the possibility of his senior England debut, with fixtures against Germany and Brazil providing Abraham with two huge games to showcase his talent.

"I feel like I'm ready but it won't be easy.

"It would be a fantastic thing for me, big confidence boost to show I'm going in the right direction."

With four goals in eleven league matches so far for a struggling Swansea side, Tammy Abraham will be hoping to continue his goalscoring exploits on the international stage in England's upcoming friendlies.