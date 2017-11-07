Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has said that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is his No. 1 target to become the new manager at Goodison Park, and Liverpool fans can't get enough of the high expectations set by the owner.

Everton's majority shareholder Moshiri is being very ambitious in thinking that Simeone would take the job, although the Red half of Liverpool believe that the Argentinian would never leave Madrid midway through the season, according to TalkSport.

More likely candidates for the Everton job include Watford boss Marco Silva, former England manager Sam Allardyce, and current caretaker manager David Unsworth. However, that hasn't stopped Moshiri setting his hopes high.

These high hopes have caused Liverpool fans to voice their opinions on the matter, taking to Twitter to poke fun at the prospect of Simeone joining the Toffees.

When you read that Everton want Diego Simeone to be their next manager pic.twitter.com/hR90hNI82J — fivetimesclub (@fivetimesclub) November 7, 2017

Everton are "targeting" Diego Simeone as their next manager, in the same way that I'm "targeting" Rihanna as my next girlfriend. Behave. — The Gaffer Tapes (@TheGafferTapes) November 7, 2017

Simeone is one of the most respected manager in the sport, and his style of football along with his animated personality on the touchline has allowed Atletico Madrid to compete in La Liga and Europe with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus among others.

The fact that Simeone is acknowledged as one of the best managers in world football has also caused some commotion amongst Everton fans on Twitter, with one fan making a very bold and brave promise to his followers if Simeone does indeed join Everton in the near future.

If Diego Simeone becomes the new Everton manager I will get a tattoo of him naked in the same pose as Kate Winslet in Titanic #EFC — Big Blue Sam (@CJD1878) November 7, 2017

Football fans would be intrigued to see a new and exciting Everton should the Argentine move away from La Liga in favour of the Toffees, but that fan would surely regret his promise.