Former Chelsea Director Michael Emenalo Reveals Why He Made Shock Decision to Leave

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has revealed the reasons behind his shock decision to step down from his post with the Premier League champions. The 52-year-old had been working in his position since 2011, having previously served the Blues as an assistant first team coach and a chief scout.

In an interview with Chelsea's official website, the former Notts County and Nigerian international discussed his reasons for leaving the club in the middle of the campaign. Emenalo said:

"After 10 years here, 10 wonderful, successful years, but very demanding years, it is a very tough decision to decide to step aside.

Martin Stoever/GettyImages

"It is entirely my decision and it has come about for very simple reasons. I need an opportunity to get to see my young kids grow and also to step back and reflect on the work that I have done here and the things that we have been able to accomplish together in this great club."





"It is something I have been thinking about for quite some time now and it is something I have discussed with my family and they understand the reasons and the timing for wanting to step aside."

Emenalo was also quizzed on the controversial loan system he oversaw at the club, which sees scores of the Blues' young talents ply their trade across the continent in the pursuit of eventual first-team football. Emenalo singled out Andreas Christensen as an example of this system being a success, claiming:

"He’s shown great humility to go on loan and work very hard while he was there and gain the experience which is needed, and the timing is right for him now to step in and show what he’s learnt during those periods of development."