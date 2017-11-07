Former Italy Striker Luca Toni Reveals the Biggest Regret of His Career

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Former Italy striker Luca Toni has admitted in a recent interview the one thing he regrets in his career following his retirement from football. 

Playing for some of the world's biggest clubs including Juventus, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, the Italian scored 16 goals in 46 appearances for the Azzurri, whilst winning the biggest prize in football, the World Cup in 2006.

DANIEL GARCIA/GettyImages

Despite all of this, in a recent interview with TeleRadioStereo (via Calciomercato), Toni admitted his one regret came during his brief loan stint at AS Roma.


Toni said: "I had six really intense months in the capital, it was the regret of my career. I experienced something magical at Roma."

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Scoring five goals in 15 appearances for the Giallorossi whilst on loan from Bayern Munich, Toni hoped his stay at the Stadio Olimpico could've stretched to longer than six months.

In the interview, Toni also discussed the race for the Scudetto this season, with Toni believing a number of teams have a chance of challenging Juventus and finishing the season top of the Serie A. 

He continued, stating: "Seeing five teams within five points in Serie A is a great thing. 

"Napoli and Roma have grown and Juve aren't killing them, so I think it'll be nice. It's a beautiful league because it's balanced.

"If Juve have lost something then I think Roma, Napoli and Inter can fight for the Scudetto."

More Soccer

