Heynckes Even More Incredulous After Claiming Colombia's International Schedule 'Verges on Insanity'

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes, fresh from praising his players and staff for their performances in the wake of the club's hectic fixture schedule, has been left incredulous at the upcoming international schedule facing star James Rodriguez=

According to ESPN, Heynckes is upset that Rodriguez is travelling with the rest of the Columbia squad to Suwon to face South Korea this Friday, before another game in Chongqing against China four days later, both of which are friendlies.

Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Heynckes claimed: "Honestly, this is verging on insanity.

"James Rodriguez is flying to South Korea and then onto China to play two games. Quite frankly this is incomprehensible."

The comments came after his Bayern Munich side beat title rivals Borussia Dortmund in a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the weekend, in a game that saw Rodriguez claim assists for the goals of Arjen Robben and David Alaba.

Überragendes spiel Jungs. Extraordinario partido. 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/JabBUOfJi6 — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) November 4, 2017

Heynckes, who returned to Munich following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti, was also keen to point out that the hectic international schedule cannot be healthy for players with much of the season left to play.

He continued, stating: "We are demanding things from players which are impossible from a physiological aspect."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Heynckes has transformed the fortunes of the Bavarian side and James Rodriguez since his appointment in early October, winning all seven games under the German, leapfrogging Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga.

James Rodriguez and the rest of his Bayern teammates will return to Bundesliga action after the international break to play FC Augsburg in 11 days time, as the Colombian will hope to add to his two goals and three assists in the league this season.