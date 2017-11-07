Italian Journalist Claims Carlo Ancelotti Turned Down West Ham Before They Appointed David Moyes

Italian sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that West Ham United made a stunning move to recruit former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, but were turned down by the veteran Italian before bringing in David Moyes.

The Scotsman replaces Slaven Bilić at the helm, who was sacked after the Hammers were thrashed 4-1 by Liverpool.

Posting on his official website, the experienced Sky Sports Italy journalist revealed that the Hammers had made an audacious swoop for the 58-year-old, but brought in Moyes on a six-month contract instead after having their advances spurned Ancelotti.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

Moyes returns to management after a dramatic fall from grace in the game. Having established himself as a fine manager during is solid reign with Everton, Moyes' career began to plummet after unsuccessfully taking over the reigns at Manchester United from the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

A doomed period at Real Sociedad in La Liga followed by an abject managerial stint at Sunderland saw Moyes become somewhat of laughing stock, and he will be desperate to prove himself with the Hammers and regain his former reputation as a quality Premier League manager.

The Hammers currently sit in 19th place in the league table, and Moyes will have his work cut out if he is to save the London Stadium side from a humiliating relegation.

Moyes will have time to prepare for his first game as manager until after the international break, when his new side face the daunting prospect of playing Marco Silva's Watford.