Juventus Icon Names Zlatan Ibrahimović as His Best Ever Teammate Despite One Big Issue

Juventus icon Pavel Nedved has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimović was his greatest teammate, but has claimed that when he joined the side he was unable to finish his chances. The Swedish star joined Juve in 2004, scoring 26 goals in 98 games for the Serie A giants. However, Nedved has argued that he was far from the finished product when he joined the team.

In an interview with Eurosport, Nedved was asked to name the greatest player he ever lined up with during his illustrious career, and opted for the charismatic giant, claiming:

"In terms of team-mates, I’ve had a lot and I don’t want to offend anyone. If I had to say one though, I’d say Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

CARLO BARONCINI/GettyImages

"He’s a striker who can cut through defences, he has scary power and height, as well as excellent technique. That said, when he came to Juventus he couldn’t finish. What you see today is mainly down to the fact Fabio Capello took him for a half hour of shooting practice after every training session."

The stars forged a strong working relationship on the pitch, winning two Series A titles playing alongside each-other. Ibrahimović has played extensively in Serie A during his career, and has also starred for Inter and AC Milan during his time in Italy. The formidable forward is still recovering from a long-term knee injury, but is hoping to return for Man Utd before Christmas.

(You may also be interested in VIDEO: Juventus Post Epic Tribute Video to Andrea Pirlo After Italian Announces Retirement)

Nedved was the poster boy of a golden era of Serie A football, with his electric play on the wing setting the league alight. The Czech ace also won the Balon d'Or in 2003, as his stunning performance for Juventus saw him recognised as the greatest player in the world.