Report: Leicester's Islam Slimani Seeks January Move in Search of Game Time

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani may look to force a move away from the King Power Stadium in the January transfer window.

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani may look to force a move away from the King Power Stadium in the January transfer window in order to increase his chances of first team football.

The Algerian has started just one Premier League game this season for the Foxes, and has yet to feature under new manager Claude Puel. Slimani is also yet to score in the league, although he has found the net four times in three League Cup matches to help Leicester to the quarter finals of the competition.

According to Sport Witness, Algerian newspaper L'Expression has claimed that the forward is "seriously thinking about leaving."

Slimani joined Leicester at the conclusion of the 2016 summer transfer window from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, but has yet to fully establish himself as a regular presence in the Leicester starting XI.

It has been suggested that both Crystal Palace and French side Rennes are interested in Slimani, who recently returned to the Algerian national side having been dropped for the previous international break. 

There are however reportedly questions over whether either side has the financial power available to help Leicester recoup the club record £28m they paid for the services of the Algerian forward.

Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League after eleven games following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke where Slimani was an unused substitute.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters