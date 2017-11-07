Leicester City striker Islam Slimani may look to force a move away from the King Power Stadium in the January transfer window in order to increase his chances of first team football.

The Algerian has started just one Premier League game this season for the Foxes, and has yet to feature under new manager Claude Puel. Slimani is also yet to score in the league, although he has found the net four times in three League Cup matches to help Leicester to the quarter finals of the competition.

According to Sport Witness, Algerian newspaper L'Expression has claimed that the forward is "seriously thinking about leaving."

Slimani joined Leicester at the conclusion of the 2016 summer transfer window from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, but has yet to fully establish himself as a regular presence in the Leicester starting XI.

It has been suggested that both Crystal Palace and French side Rennes are interested in Slimani, who recently returned to the Algerian national side having been dropped for the previous international break.

There are however reportedly questions over whether either side has the financial power available to help Leicester recoup the club record £28m they paid for the services of the Algerian forward.

Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League after eleven games following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke where Slimani was an unused substitute.