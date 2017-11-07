Liverpool Full-Back Admits He Was 'Useless' Last Season After Recent Spain Recall

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has admitted that he was well aware of his poor performances in Merseyside last season, labelling himself as ‘useless’ after a torrid campaign for the Reds. But now, speaking after his recent recall to the Spanish international side, the 25-year-old appears to have put last term’s failures behind him.

Moreno lost his place under Jurgen Klopp last season – James Milner learning how to play as an inverted left-back and displacing the Spaniard from the starting line-up.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With Andrew Robertson signed in the summer, Moreno was faced with a fresh challenge to regain his position – and he’s taken the task very much on the chin:

“Last season was bad. There was a moment in which my mind said: 'Alberto, whatever you do will be useless'" Moreno told IBTimes.





“But it is always said that new year [it's time for] a new life so I started the new season with that mentality.

Congrats to @lfc18alberto for making the Spain squad! What a brilliant way to turn things around mate! People should look at you and learn👏🏻 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) November 3, 2017

“In the pre-season, following Robertson's arrival, I looked myself strong, with a lot of confidence.

In the world of football one day you are down and the following day you are up. You never know.

“The best thing to do is living the day to day, keep working and keep improving.”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With the arrival of Hull's Robertson imminent, and a lot of offers on the table for the defender's services, Moreno could've escaped his Anfield hell in the summer - but was never ready to take the easy way out:

“It's true there were a lot offers at the end of the season but my intention was always to stay at Liverpool.

“Klopp was very honest. He couldn't promise me anything and told me that they were going to sign a new left-back.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“But I wanted to play for Liverpool. It's a great club and I could see myself playing here.”

The full-back now looks ahead to his upcoming international friendlies, where Moreno will be hoping to add to his five caps for his national side against Costa Rica and Russia in the coming week.

Having qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Spain will be keeping a close eye on Moreno ahead of the summer tournament. However, the Liverpool man will have a big job to do if he is to remove Jordi Alba from his spot on the left side of defence.