Liverpool Full-Back Nathaniel Clyne Suffers Setback as Jurgen Klopp Admits He Won't Be Rushed Back

Liverpool have received some bad news in that full-back Nathaniel Clyne is still some way off making a full recovery from injury.

The Englishman is understood to be having trouble with his back, and has not featured for Jurgen Klopp at all this season.

The Reds have been struggling defensively this season and will have been hoping for the 26-year-old's imminent return, but it appears he is not ready to return to action just yet.

Klopp said at the weekend, as quoted by the Metro: "No. You cannot rush it. He’s here. He was in a good way, running with high intensity, stuff like this.

"But the muscle showed a little reaction. That was not an injury, and usually with a healthy and fit player you wouldn’t even think about it. But in his case because it was a little sign again from the back, we took him out and it’s a few steps back again."

The update means young duo Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue to rotate in Clyne's absence, with both impressing despite Liverpool suspect defensive reputation.

However, one man the Reds look sure to welcome back sooner is Adam Lallana who, like Clyne, hasn't featured this season.

The England star has resumed full training at Melwood, and won't be involved with England over the international break to see that he recovers without issue.

He follows in the footsteps of Sadio Mane, who returned to start for the club against West Ham on Saturday against the odds.

