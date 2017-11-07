Man City Fires Back at Arsenal Boss on Twitter After Accusing Midfield Ace Raheem Sterling of Diving

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Man City have fired a shot back at Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, after the Frenchman publicly called out their midfielder Raheem Sterling for what he believed to be an expert display of diving during their 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium. 

Pep Guardiola's side stormed to victory, with Sterling was fouled in the penalty area, according to the referee, before Sergio Aguero converted the spot-kick.

Speaking to Match of the Day 2 after his side's humbling defeat, via the Metro, the Gunners boss raged about Sterling's penalty area antics, claiming:

"We know that Sterling dives well".

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Wenger was lambasted by former Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer, who claimed that the Arsenal manager was wide of the mark in his scathing criticisms of the England international. Shearer argued:

"There is no way that was a dive and it was a penalty. t’s one thing for Wenger to deflect from his team’s inadequacies, it’s another to question someone’s integrity and be wrong. I think he owes Sterling an apology."

Manchester City then got involved in the controversy, posting a cheeky link to Shearer's comments with a rather telling choice of emoji caption.

Guardiola's men are currently racing away with the Premier League title, and their victory of Arsenal leaves them top of the table, eight points clear of their fierce rivals Manchester United. 

With City unbeaten and having claimed the scalps of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal already, it's beginning to look like they could storm to winning the league with games to spare.

Arsenal will go into the international break in dejected spirits, after their weekend loss at the Etihad stadium saw them slump to sixth place in the league, 11 points off the league leaders. The Gunners will return to action on the 18th of November, with a crucial home fixture to Spurs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters