Man City Fires Back at Arsenal Boss on Twitter After Accusing Midfield Ace Raheem Sterling of Diving

Man City have fired a shot back at Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, after the Frenchman publicly called out their midfielder Raheem Sterling for what he believed to be an expert display of diving during their 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side stormed to victory, with Sterling was fouled in the penalty area, according to the referee, before Sergio Aguero converted the spot-kick.

Speaking to Match of the Day 2 after his side's humbling defeat, via the Metro, the Gunners boss raged about Sterling's penalty area antics, claiming:

"We know that Sterling dives well".

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Wenger was lambasted by former Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer, who claimed that the Arsenal manager was wide of the mark in his scathing criticisms of the England international. Shearer argued:

"There is no way that was a dive and it was a penalty. t’s one thing for Wenger to deflect from his team’s inadequacies, it’s another to question someone’s integrity and be wrong. I think he owes Sterling an apology."

Manchester City then got involved in the controversy, posting a cheeky link to Shearer's comments with a rather telling choice of emoji caption.

Guardiola's men are currently racing away with the Premier League title, and their victory of Arsenal leaves them top of the table, eight points clear of their fierce rivals Manchester United.

With City unbeaten and having claimed the scalps of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal already, it's beginning to look like they could storm to winning the league with games to spare.

Arsenal will go into the international break in dejected spirits, after their weekend loss at the Etihad stadium saw them slump to sixth place in the league, 11 points off the league leaders. The Gunners will return to action on the 18th of November, with a crucial home fixture to Spurs.