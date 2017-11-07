Manchester City Forward David Faupala Announces He Is Leaving the Club Via Social Media

Manchester City striker David Faupala has announced he is leaving the club with a post on his Instagram account, having spent just over two-years as a Sky Blue.

His caption read: "Time to see something else. Thanks all the fans, players and staff for the 3 years at the club. And most importantly, big thank you to Mr Pellegrini. Good luck for the rest #CMONCTIY".

Faupala signed for City in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer from RC Lens, arriving in the development squad with a huge amount of potential.

After performing well for the U23's, the Frenchman was called up to the senior side for a FA Cup game against Chelsea and he played the full 90 minutes, scoring City's only goal of the game in a crushing 5-1 defeat in what was his only appearance for the club.

This would also explain his appreciation for former manager Manuel Pellegrini in his Instagram post, as he was the man who gave Faupala his chance at the club.

A loan to NAC Breda in the Eredivisie was cut prematurely short and a brief stint in League One with Chesterfield ended badly after Faupala saw red for kicking out at an opponent - only scoring once for both sides.

The promising prodigy played for France U16's, 17's and 18's but his career seemingly stagnated when he joined a club of City's stature and a move away could be what's best for the striker if he is to rekindle his potential.