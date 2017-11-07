Matt Le Tissier Believes David Moyes Needs to Bring the Best Out of Marko Arnautovic at West Ham

Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier has said that new West Ham manager David Moyes has got to get the best out of their summer signing Marko Arnautovic in order for them to climb up the Premier League table.

Speaking to the Express, the former Southampton striker said: "I think for me the main problem at the moment at West Ham is they spent a lot of money for a marquee signing in the summer, in Marko Arnautovic. He’s not turned up."





"£24m and he’s contributed very little to this season so far."

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

"If you get Marko Arnautovic’s head right and get him playing consistently, he can be a big difference in that football team to the amount of points West Ham can accumulate this season."





The Austrian is yet to score in his nine appearances in all competitions and missed three games after being shown a straight red card for violent conduct on the second day of the season away to Southampton. He has come in for stick from Hammers fans during recent home defeats to Brighton and Liverpool as they felt he was not putting enough effort in.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Arnautovic scored 26 goals in 145 appearances over four seasons at Stoke proving that his performances at West Ham are well below his best.





The Hammers sacked Slaven Bilic following a 4-1 loss at home to Liverpool on Saturday with David Moyes installed until the end of the season.

The former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager's first game in charge will be away at Watford next Sunday before his first home game at the London Stadium against Leicester City.