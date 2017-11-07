Milan Giants to Contest the Signing of Sought-After PSG Star Javier Pastore This January

AC Milan and Inter will make a move for PSG's attacking midfielder Javier Pastore in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Reported by French publication Mercato 365, via Calciomercato.com, it is understood that the Nerazzurri are leading the race to sign the Argentinian after holding initial talks with the player's representatives and the club's Director of Sport Walter Sabatini, although the Rossoneri will want to bolster their own attacking options as goal scoring has proved an issue during this campaign.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Pastore's own lack of game time with the Parisian giants, who invested heavily in their squad over the summer, is the main cause of his frustrations and it is understood that the ex-Palermo star would be very much interested in a return to Serie A than a transfer to either clubs in Spain or China.

The financing of the proposed transfer could be the main stumbling block; Inter are not overly keen in a swap deal involving Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario going in the opposite direction.

Therefore, in order to try and appease PSG's inflated price tag of a reputed €30/40m, both Milan clubs are more likely to sign the 28-year-old initially on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Pastore is now in his sixth season at PSG having made 165 appearances and scoring 27 goals, he would prove a welcome signing for either of the Italian giants and would certainly improve the quality of both squads as they make their assault on qualification for next season's Champions League.