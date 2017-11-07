Newcastle Reportedly Interested in Signing Liverpool Striker in January Loan Deal

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool striker Danny Ings on loan in the January transfer window in a bid for manager Rafa Benitez to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

With only ten goals from eleven games this season, the Magpies are aware that scoring is an obvious area that needs work. With the form of Joselu dropping, and Dwight Gale's role within the club seeming sporadic, the Chronicle claims that Benitez is looking to add at least one more forward over the winter window.

One such addition could well be a loan move for the injury plagued Danny Ings - who has spent the last couple of years in Merseyside struggling for fitness.

Reports earlier in the season linked Championship side Leeds with a move for Ings, but the Magpies would be keen on the 24-year-old, who would be a possible signing regardless of whether the takeover of the club goes through before Christmas or not.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Newcastle had initially looked into signing Stevan Jovetic or Lucas Perez over the summer, as Benitez aimed to ship the unsettled Aleksandar Mitrovic - to no avail.





Despite the Tyneside outfit's goalscoring troubles, the Magpies are still sat comfortably in 11th place in the Premier League table - on 14 points from 11 games.

This all comes after a frustrating summer transfer window for Rafa Benitez, who, at one point, was reported to be ready to quit the club due to Mike Ashley's failure to hand him the funds promised to strengthen the squad ahead of their top flight return.

However, with a third of the season underway, Newcastle are in a comfortable position, with Mike Ashley looking to sell his club