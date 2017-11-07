Newcastle Winger Christian Atsu Links Up With Ghana Squad Despite Injury Concern

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has joined up with the Ghana squad, allying fears that the injury he picked up against Bournemouth at the weekend was a serious one.

Rafa Benitez explained after the match that the winger “felt something” in his leg, suggesting a potential muscle strain, but the Chronicle report that Atsu has joined up with the Ghana squad as normal ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday.

Ghanaian 🇬🇭 duo Christian Atsu and Thomas Partey named in 30 players nominated for CAF Player of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/VFHPh7M115 — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (GFA) (@ghanafaofficial) November 1, 2017

This is news that will be welcomed on Tyneside as Atsu, who joined Newcastle on a permanent basis in the summer following a successful loan spell in the Championship, has become a key in Rafa Benitez's plans.

Newcastle supporters though are still sweating on Jamaal Lascelles’ fitness. The Magpies captain left the pitch following the Bournemouth game in obvious discomfort.

He left St James' Park after the match with a protective boot around his ankle and walking on crutches and was due to have a scan on Monday, but as of yet no prognosis has been announced.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Lascelles has popped up with important goals against Swansea and Stoke for Newcastle this season and they will be hoping that their captain will be fit for their trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United a week on Saturday.







Newcastle will head to Manchester with only one win in their last six matches. The last two games have both resulted in 1-0 defeats to Burnley and Bournemouth respectively.