Premier League Duo Join Juventus in Race for Lyon Defender Mouctar Diakhaby

Lyon's Mouctar Diakhaby is a central defender who is building a reputation of pedigree, as demand for his services begins to gather momentum with major European clubs.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City are joined by Serie A Scudetto holders Juventus in monitoring his situation at the Ligue 1 club.

As reported in the Daily Mail Sport, the commanding French U21 defender is getting recognition for his composed defending and his eye for goal from set pieces in the French League and Europa League competition this season.

20-year-old Diakhaby is still very much learning the art of defending as he only broke into 'Les Gones' first team last season, but has quickly established himself as a regular starter in the heart of the club's defence.

Lyon find themselves well positioned in the league sitting third behind second placed Monaco and seven behind current leaders Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, they have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League with a solid defensive record.

Due to the high level of interest, clubs will need to act fast to secure the starlet's services, with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte seems particularly keen on the young defender.

Already having French internationals in the Blues' squad in N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko might provide a more attractive destination than Premier League rivals City or Serie A giants Juventus.

Diakhaby, who is of Guinean descent, has shown he has quality and has already represented France at U18 and U19; he currently has made five appearances and scored one goal for the U21s.