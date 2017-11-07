RB Leipzig Star Naby Keita Hit With €450k Fine by German State Police

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been ordered to pay a fine of 415k after document forgery charges, according to BILD.

The Guinean midfielder, who is set to join Liverpool next summer for a club record £65m, allegedly presented a fake driver’s license from his home country to receive a genuine EU license in return.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

The German State Criminal Police Office (or Landeskriminalamt) have described his actions as ‘total counterfeiting.’

The fine is based in conjunction with Keita’s income and is set to be paid over the course of 50 days, with daily payments of 8300.

However, Keita will not receive a criminal record along with the fine. Keita does not want to accept the punishment and it is reported that his lawyer has filed an appeal after receiving the order last week.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Court spokesman, Stefan Blaschke, confirmed that the appeal had been made on November 2nd.

This is not the first time a high-profile Bundesliga player has been hit with a driving-related fine, with Dortmund winger Marco Reus having to pay 540k in 2014 after driving for years without a license.

The appeal will eventually lead to the criminal case against Keita at the Leipzig district court, however, the procedure will not take place until some time next year.

Keita has been a key player for Leipzig this year, with the central midfielder with three goals and an assist in seven appearances so far this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters