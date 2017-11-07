RB Leipzig Star Naby Keita Hit With €450k Fine by German State Police

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been ordered to pay a fine of €415k after document forgery charges, according to BILD.

The Guinean midfielder, who is set to join Liverpool next summer for a club record £65m, allegedly presented a fake driver’s license from his home country to receive a genuine EU license in return.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

The German State Criminal Police Office (or Landeskriminalamt) have described his actions as ‘total counterfeiting.’

The fine is based in conjunction with Keita’s income and is set to be paid over the course of 50 days, with daily payments of €8300.

However, Keita will not receive a criminal record along with the fine. Keita does not want to accept the punishment and it is reported that his lawyer has filed an appeal after receiving the order last week.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Court spokesman, Stefan Blaschke, confirmed that the appeal had been made on November 2nd.

This is not the first time a high-profile Bundesliga player has been hit with a driving-related fine, with Dortmund winger Marco Reus having to pay €540k in 2014 after driving for years without a license.

The appeal will eventually lead to the criminal case against Keita at the Leipzig district court, however, the procedure will not take place until some time next year.

I'm not sure #LFC fans well and truly understand how special a player Naby Keita is. — Kaiser Von Der KOP (@andrewkendall16) October 29, 2017

Keita has been a key player for Leipzig this year, with the central midfielder with three goals and an assist in seven appearances so far this season.