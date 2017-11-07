Ronaldo Makes Award Bet With Real Madrid Teammates Despite Worst Ever Start to Season

Despite being in the middle of the worst goalscoring start to a season in his entire La Liga career, Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently told his teammates that he will still outscore Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and win the Pichichi award.

That is according to Jose Ramon de la Morena, who claimed on Radio MARCA's El Transistor programme that the current Ballon d'Or holder made the ambitious bet with his teammates that he will return to form to claim Spain's top scorer prize at the end of the season.

Although he has netted just one league goal thus far this term, the Portuguese international is apparently showing no signs of concern over his form, and is incredibly confident that he will turn things around.

Whilst Ronaldo is used to sprinting out of the blocks in the race for individual scoring honours, he is already 11 goals behind Messi this season and it would take either a record-breaking run of form for the Euro 2016 winner (or an even more unlikely dip from Messi) to overturn the lead.

Whilst (at least according to MARCA) not showing any sign of concern off the pitch, Ronaldo has been left visibly frustrated with his team's efforts on the pitch.

The next league match for Real Madrid sees Ronaldo and co travel across the Spanish capital for the first ever derby to be held at the new Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

A goal for Ronaldo in this match could put him on his way to catching Messi, and - considering he scored a hat-trick in the last Madrid derby at Atletico - it might just be the perfect opportunity to get back on track.