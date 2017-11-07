Ruben Loftus-Cheek Points to Increased Game Time as Reason Behind Eagles Form and England Call Up

Anybody would think a move across London from champions Chelsea to bottom of the table Crystal Palace would be a transfer in the wrong direction, but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek believes the switch has benefited his career instantly.

Speaking to the Independent, the former Chelsea prodigy is 'happy' after changing scenery, turning in the kind of performances that has earned the 21-year-old a promotion to the England senior set-up for friendlies against Brazil and Germany.

While their form was atrocious at the beginning of the season under previous boss Frank de Boer, a change in mentality from Roy Hodgson has breathed life back into the squad

"Our confidence is building from a month ago," claimed the tireless midfielder. "We are definitely improving and the confidence is coming, so we have got a good chance of getting some points in that period (after the international break).





"We take it game by game. That is the best way to do it and look to improve."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

On a personal level, seven Premier League appearances already has created a window for the Loftus-Cheek to showcase his obvious talent, which was overlooked by Chelsea during his spell at the club.





The opportunity to play on a weekly basis is the sole reason he moved to Selhurst Park, while the versatile midfielder looks forward to linking up with England coach Gareth Southgate once again.





"I came away from Chelsea to get game time," added the Crystal Palace younster. "Experience, fitness, just getting used to playing in the Premier League week-in, week out. That is what I am getting."

"We have won tournaments together, him (Southgate) and Steve Holland. He is very good with people, players. He treats everyone the same. What you see is what you get with him. He also demands standards in training and that is why he does so well."