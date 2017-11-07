Spanish Report Makes Sensational Claim Atletico Madrid Will Attempt to Sign Liverpool Star

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Liverpool could have a battle on their hands to keep the man they signed just four months ago in Mohamed Salah, with Atletico Madrid poised to swoop in January.

That is the incredible story reported by Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, which is nigh-on impossible to come to fruition given the way the Egyptian has taken the Premier League by storm since his £36m switch from Roma.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Salah has been in scintillating form for the Reds so far, having notched 12 goals in 16 games, and is undoubtedly one of the signings of the season thus far.

The 25-year-old looks certain to surpass the 13 goals each scored by Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho last season, and is a key player for Jurgen Klopp.

El Gol Digital claim Atleti boss Diego Simeone is keen to sign Salah, despite preparing to welcome Vitolo to the club once their transfer ban is no longer in effect, and has no qualms about shelling out £50m for the winger.

Given some of the transfers we have seen in football lately, £50m would be nowhere near enough to convince Liverpool to part ways with Salah, especially given the way they stood so firm over Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona pursued.

