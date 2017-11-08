Arsenal Legend Backs 'Proper Keeper' Jordan Pickford for Future England No.1 Spot

David Seaman has backed "proper goalkeeper" Jordan Pickford to compete strongly for the number one England jersey following his summer move to Everton.

The Arsenal legend has tipped the ex-Sunderland shot stopper to exert pressure on current first choice Joe Hart in the Three Lions' set up, although the likes of Tom Heaton and Jack Butland are also pushing Hart close.

In an interview with Everton's official site, Seaman laid out how he learned to become a better keeper whilst on international duty before going on to state how Pickford could force his way in to the starting lineup.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: “At that sort of age, what I look for is consistency and how many mistakes he makes that cost goals.

“When I would chat with Bob Wilson (Seaman’s goalkeeping coach at Arsenal and a former double winner with the Gunners), we would look back at the season and identify errors I had made.

“Three or four that cost your team across a long season is acceptable – any more than that and we would have needed to have a good look at why that was happening.

I'm saying this every week, but Jordan Pickford is a special, special goalkeeper. — Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) November 5, 2017

“Jordan is definitely in the frame for England. There is competition: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton – Fraser Forster is still in the mix.

“Joe Hart, for me, is still really good. People question you when you are the England keeper for a long time – I know that from experience. Joe deals with it, he is still a good goalkeeper. It is down to the lads under Joe to get better and push him.”

Reverting back to his displays for the Toffees, Seaman also commented on how well Pickford had appeared to settle into life at a club with plenty of expectation.

Jordan Pickford’s knee slide after Cleverley missed the pen 👌🏼 — David Preece (@davidpreece12) November 5, 2017

The former keeper added: “Jordan is very, very good. He has made a step up by joining Everton, which is good. A lot of people do not realise these different steps you have to take as a goalkeeper.

“He was at Sunderland and had a lot to do but, without any disrespect to Sunderland, there was not a massive amount of expectation there.

“There is a far greater demand for success at Everton, so he will be getting used to that – and getting used to playing behind a new back four. He can then take that experience on to England.

“They are little steps that he needs to be taking throughout his career, he is learning and has everything he needs to be a proper goalkeeper.”