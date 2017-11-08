Best of a Bad Bunch: Hammers Chiefs Don't Inspire Hope as David Moyes Appointment Explained

West Ham's joint chairman David Gold has said that David Moyes was best manager "available at this time" following the decision to appoint the former Manchester United boss as Slaven Bilić's successor, according to Sky Sports.

The 54-year-old has been handed a six-month contract at the Olympic Stadium, however, the Scotsman is unlikely to instil any confidence in West Ham fans following his recent spells in charge of Manchester United, Sunderland, and even Real Sociedad.

"I guess that's what's been our main reason for choosing David [experience], and I think it's perfect for him and perfect for us. So I'm optimistic for the future," Gold said.





"I'm pleased, I think we've got the best man that's available at this time and I'm sure he's going to take us forward.





"You were talking about his experience, that's what we need. He came from Preston, he was very successful at Preston and he was very successful at Everton, and we think he's the right man for the job."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

West Ham's co-owner, David Sullivan, was equally as unenthusiastic about Moyes' appointment at the Olympic Stadium, stating that it was a "gamble" to bring the 54-year-old into the club.





"This is a gamble but let’s see where we are at the end of the season. I believe he will keep us up," Sullivan told SunSport.





"I have promised him nobody else has been lined up, that we have not signed another manager for next season.

"This is his job and he has to grab it. It is a big chance for him," he added. "You don’t do what he did at Everton for ten years and become a bad manager - he is a good manager.

"He did not make this about money. It is about re-establishing himself, taking his chance and keeping West Ham in the Premier League."