Best of a Bad Bunch: Hammers Chiefs Don't Inspire Hope as David Moyes Appointment Explained

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

West Ham's joint chairman David Gold has said that David Moyes was best manager "available at this time" following the decision to appoint the former Manchester United boss as Slaven Bilić's successor, according to Sky Sports.

The 54-year-old has been handed a six-month contract at the Olympic Stadium, however, the Scotsman is unlikely to instil any confidence in West Ham fans following his recent spells in charge of Manchester United, Sunderland, and even Real Sociedad.

"I guess that's what's been our main reason for choosing David [experience], and I think it's perfect for him and perfect for us. So I'm optimistic for the future," Gold said.


"I'm pleased, I think we've got the best man that's available at this time and I'm sure he's going to take us forward.


"You were talking about his experience, that's what we need. He came from Preston, he was very successful at Preston and he was very successful at Everton, and we think he's the right man for the job."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

West Ham's co-owner, David Sullivan, was equally as unenthusiastic about Moyes' appointment at the Olympic Stadium, stating that it was a "gamble" to bring the 54-year-old into the club.


"This is a gamble but let’s see where we are at the end of the season. I believe he will keep us up," Sullivan told SunSport.


"I have promised him nobody else has been lined up, that we have not signed another manager for next season.

"This is his job and he has to grab it. It is a big chance for him," he added. "You don’t do what he did at Everton for ten years and become a bad manager - he is a good manager.

"He did not make this about money. It is about re-establishing himself, taking his chance and keeping West Ham in the Premier League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters