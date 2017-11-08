Brentford Head of Recruitment Andy Scott Leaves Role to Join Watford as Technical Director

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Andy Scott is leaving his role as Brentford's head of recruitment to become Watford's technical director, according to Sky Sports.

The 44-year-old is currently in his fourth role at the Championship club, where he won League Two as a player in 1999.

Scott, who has previously been employed as Brentford's assistant manager and manager, will join Watford having impressed in his scouting role.

Co-director of football Phil Giles, after Scott's appointment last year, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Andy is returning to Brentford in the role of chief scout. I have been working with Andy over the last year or more, and he has been invaluable in identifying players and providing detailed scouting reports on all of our targets.

“His dedication to his work and determination to help Brentford achieve success in the future has been exemplary.

“Over recent weeks the club has run a full and proper process to identify our new chief scout. Andy submitted his application for the role early in that process.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

“However, we felt that the right thing to do was to interview as many candidates as possible, some on more than one occasion, and the standard of applicants was very high.

“Ultimately, we felt that the best option was to appoint Andy to the role, given the outstanding work he has done over recent months, his existing knowledge of the club and his work ethic and integrity.

“I look forward to working with Andy closely during this transfer window and in the future as we build as strong a squad as we possibly can."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters