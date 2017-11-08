Brentford Head of Recruitment Andy Scott Leaves Role to Join Watford as Technical Director

Andy Scott is leaving his role as Brentford's head of recruitment to become Watford's technical director, according to Sky Sports.

The 44-year-old is currently in his fourth role at the Championship club, where he won League Two as a player in 1999.

Scott, who has previously been employed as Brentford's assistant manager and manager, will join Watford having impressed in his scouting role.

Co-director of football Phil Giles, after Scott's appointment last year, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Andy is returning to Brentford in the role of chief scout. I have been working with Andy over the last year or more, and he has been invaluable in identifying players and providing detailed scouting reports on all of our targets.

“His dedication to his work and determination to help Brentford achieve success in the future has been exemplary.

“Over recent weeks the club has run a full and proper process to identify our new chief scout. Andy submitted his application for the role early in that process.

“However, we felt that the right thing to do was to interview as many candidates as possible, some on more than one occasion, and the standard of applicants was very high.

“Ultimately, we felt that the best option was to appoint Andy to the role, given the outstanding work he has done over recent months, his existing knowledge of the club and his work ethic and integrity.

“I look forward to working with Andy closely during this transfer window and in the future as we build as strong a squad as we possibly can."